25m properties now have access to Openreach's fibre network

25 million homes and businesses across the UK are now able to access Openreach's superfast broadband network.

BT, Sky, TalkTalk and other internet service providers are using the company's network to provide fibre connections to their customers.

BT's open access network division has found independent data that shows 90 per cent of the UK now has access to its fibre network. The company is well on its way to helping the government reach its target of 95 per cent superfast broadband coverage by the end of 2017. Government assisted programmes such as Broadband Delivery UK (BDUK) which has connected 4 million properties and commercial deployments will help the government reach its goal.

Since Openreach began the rollout of its fibre network in 2009, it has been able to offer broadband to more than 70,000 properties a week. In the UK, the average broadband speed has also risen from 4.1 Mbps to around 29 Mbps.

Clive Selley, the CEO of Openreach, is quite proud of the progress that the UK has made in its deployment of fibre broadband. Currently the country has a higher availability of superfast internet than most countries in the EU and this was achieved largely in part to the work of the thousands of engineers the company has employed to ensure that the rollout of its fibre network was successful.

BT has made use of fibre to the cabinet (FTTC) technology during its rollout and has upgraded 4,700 exchanges while installing tens of thousands of cabinets. Its rivals have pointed out though that FTTC uses copper over the last few hundred metres of a connection which in turn slows down speeds. They would like to see fibre to the premise (FTTP) technology used instead due to the unfair advantage that FTTC technology gives BT.

BT has responded by holding trials of FTTP and a technology known as G.Fast which is able to speed up copper connections.

By using a mixture of FTTP and G.Fast, the company is aiming to deliver ultrafast connections to ten million properties by 2020.

