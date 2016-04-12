Box allows users to store data in Europe or Asia

Online file sharing company Box today announced a new service, allowing businesses to regionally store their cloud data, across Europe and Asia.

The service, announced at the Box World Tour Europe, is called Box Zones, and it will allow Box customers to choose whether they want to store their data in Germany, Ireland, Singapore and Japan.

“Businesses today are more connected, collaborative and global thanks to the power of the cloud,” said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box. “Yet for many companies, local laws and regulations have forced them to make technology tradeoffs that limit their success and place a drag on employee productivity and collaboration. Box Zones will help power digital transformation for enterprise customers across Europe and Asia and accelerate our international presence.”

The company also said that the new feature will not interfere with any of the existing ones, with features like watermarking, granular permission controls and comments and tasking, staying.

Deep integrations with Office 365 and Salesforce are also here to stay.

"Security is the top priority for AWS and our customers. With the recent launch of Box KeySafe running on AWS, Box offers companies of all sizes greater control over their business-critical, sensitive content, and furthers that mission with today's introduction of Box Zones,” said Terry Wise, Vice President of Worldwide Partner Ecosystem, Amazon Web Services, Inc.

“We believe customers should have the freedom to choose where and how their data is stored. With Box Zones leveraging Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), customers can better meet the highest levels of security and regulatory compliance required in their respective geographies.”