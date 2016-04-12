Cyber-criminals' organisational skills are exceptional

This cyber-crime thing has gotten to a point where we now really need a digital Batman to fix everything.

Security firm Symantec has recently released its Internet Security Threat Report, revealing that cyber-criminals are almost as good as state-sponsored attackers.

They’re highly skilled, well-organised and structured like a business. Here’s what Kevin Haley, director at Symantec Security Response says:

“Advanced criminal attack groups now echo the skill sets of nation-state attackers. They have extensive resources and a highly-skilled technical staff that operate with such efficiency that they maintain normal business hours and even take the weekends and holidays off. We are even seeing low-level criminal attackers create call centre operations to increase the impact of their scams.”

Yeah, I only have Sony Entertainment left to hack this week, then I can go to Bora Bora for a couple of days.

Zero-day vulnerabilities are on the price nowadays. Advanced groups will either take advantage of them, or sell them on the open market. Symantec says that the number of zero-day vulnerabilities discovered in 2015 more than doubled, to 54, breaking records along the way.

Compared to a year before, this represents a 124 per cent jump.

The report also sheds some light on data theft, saying that more than half a billion personal information records were either stolen, or lost, last year. Encryption is now used by cyber-crooks to keep data hostage, a practice also known as ransomware.

Scams are also making a comeback, with fake tech support centres (a 200 per cent increase last year), being the most popular one.

Image source: Shutterstock/scyther5