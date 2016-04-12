Facebook Messenger adds Dropbox integration

From now on, Facebook Messenger supports sharing Dropbox files within the communications app itself, meaning Messenger users will no longer need to copy and paste links, or leave Messenger in order to share their Dropbox files with their friends and contacts.

In order to be able to use the feature, first you need to download both applications to your mobile device. After that, you can click the ‘More’ button inside a chat bubble to start sharing photos, video and other content stored in your Dropbox account, straight through Messenger.

Even though the feature is said to be widely available today, Facebook said it will gradually roll it out, so be patient if you still can’t use it.

“We want people to communicate just the way they want to on Messenger, with everyone they care about,” said Stan Chudnovsky, head of product for Messenger. “Giving our users the ability to share their Dropbox videos and images in Messenger threads with just a few taps will help them bring more style and personality to those conversations.”

Besides sharing, it was also announced that certain types of content will be displayed directly in the chat. Those include photos, and .gif files.

Messenger is Facebook’s communications app, available on all mobile platforms. It is currently used by more than 900 million people, according to Dropbox.

