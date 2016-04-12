Six Degrees Group buys cloud service provider Carrenza

Converged technology infrastructure provider Six Degrees Group (6DG) recently announced the acquisition of Carrenza, the cloud service provider.

The financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

6DG said the acquisition was a very important move for the company, as Carrenza is experiencing growth in three areas key for 6DG – cloud services for corporate customers, government bodies and the private cloud.

Carrenza provides Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS) cloud services, where mission-critical apps can be deployed. Its customers include RBS, de Bijenkorf and Majestic Wine in the private sector, WWF and AgeUK in the third sector, and the Government Digital Service (GDS), DWP and HMRC in the public sector.

“This announcement ticks three major strategic boxes for Six Degrees,” said Alastair Mills, CEO of 6DG.

“Firstly, it strengthens our capabilities for professional and managed services in application and web hosting for mission-critical environments. Secondly, it gives us a major presence in the public sector where Carrenza is a strong G-Cloud player. Finally, it brings public cloud integration capabilities that, especially for AWS, are increasingly part of the mix for end-user customers in an increasingly multi-cloud world.”

Carrenza was founded back in 2001, and has had its first cloud computing offering in 2006.

“We are delighted to be joining Six Degrees,” added Dan Sutherland, CEO of Carrenza.

“The strategic fit is compelling and this is a logical development for both 6DG and Carrenza. Our heritage in the public sector, with complex private clouds and public cloud integration is extremely strong and we believe our team can play a vital role in the continued growth of the group in the years ahead.”

Photo credit: allepu / Shutterstock