White House details $3.1 billion plan to modernise IT systems

The White House has proposed a new legislation aimed at creating a $3.1 billion revolving fund to upgrade outdated federal IT systems.

President Obama is nearing his last months in office and this new legislation is part of his push to make federal agencies more technologically aware.

The proposal is calling for an independent board of experts to look over the federal governments' systems and deem which ones are high-risk. The board will begin by searching for legacy systems that can be easily replaced with a few common platforms.

As it currently stands, it is quite difficult for agencies to take advantage of common platforms as they are often operating with limited insight into how other agencies run their operations.

Money drawn from the fund by federal agencies would need to be repaid. This means that the initial $3.1 billion allocated for the fiscal year of 2017 would be able to cover the cost of projects over 10 years and at least $12 billion worth of projects could be completed.

The General Services Administration will offer its IT acquisition and development officials to offer advice and counsel to the agencies to aid in their modernisation attempts.

Civilian agencies currently spend $36 billion of their IT budgets on maintaining legacy IT investments which could be put to much better use.

If the White House's proposed legislation is able to go through it could help the US government modernise its systems and improve security for the government as a whole.

Image Credit: Andrea Izzotti / Shutterstock