BT plans on bolstering its security business by 900 people

In aiming to protect its customers from hackers, BT is planning to add 900 people to its security business during the next 12 months.

Currently the company has 2,500 employees working in its security business. The additional 900 employees would be part of BT's efforts to protect consumers, businesses, and governments from cybercrime which has become an increasing threat.

Six months ago, BT's rival TalkTalk suffered from a security breach in which the personal details of around 60,000 customers were stolen. The company is looking to prevent such an embarrassing security breach from happening to its own business.

BT's new security positions will most likely be located in the UK. Many of these 900 new hires will be stationed at the company's operation centres in London, Sevenoaks, and Cardiff. BT is also hoping to hire security specialists to work in Continental Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and in the Asia Pacific region.

170 of the new employees will be trained at BT's Security Academy. There they will be trained in physical security, penetration testing, threat intelligence, risk management, security operations and sales.

The president of BT Security, Mark Hughes noted how many high-profile security and data breaches have made headlines in recent months. These breaches have led to consumers and IT departments concerning themselves with how they can protect themselves from cybercrime in a digital world.

Hopefully the addition of 900 employees can help BT better protect itself from cybercrime while creating jobs in the UK.

Image Credit: chrisdorney / Shutterstock