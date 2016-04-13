HPE targets SMEs with new compute platform offerings

Hewlett Packard Enterprise today announced a new compute platform, managed through the cloud.

The HPE ProLiantEasyConnect Managed Hybrid Solution is built for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME), educational institutions and branched offices. It is a subscription-based service, offering an on premise server.

According to the company, the offering integrates compute, storage and networking, as well as Zynstra’s virtualisation and cloud management software.

Installation takes just a couple of minutes, after which businesses get to choose what to keep on site, and what to send to the cloud.

The service comes with pre-integrated offerings from Microsoft Office 365 and Microsoft Azure, which are remotely managed.

“Small businesses want to focus on growing their core businesses, not spending their limited resources on deploying and managing IT,” said McLeod Glass, vice president and general manager, SMB solutions and tower servers, HPE. “This new solution is part of a broad HPE initiative, inspired by the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses, to deliver innovative solutions that are easy for our channel partners to sell and easy for our customers to use.”

HPE also says the subscription model is actually better than paying upfront for licencing costs.

“Organizations of all sizes are transforming their IT to a hybrid mix of private and cloud technology,” said Nick East, co-founder and CEO of Zynstra. “Together with HPE, we’ve done the heavy lifting for SMBs and their IT partners. This small form factor solution delivers the right business value without compromise or complexity, and is integrated with and managed centrally from the cloud. It’s how IT should be.”

HPE also unveiled a new server, the HPE ProLiant ML10 Gen9. It comes packing with the Intel Xeon E3-1200 v5 processor, whose price starts at $299 (£210).

The HPE ProLiant Easy Connect Managed Hybrid solution’s price will vary, depending on the solution’s configuration, the company said.