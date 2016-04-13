Smartphones are not that popular among online shoppers

Another day, another report on the online behaviour of UK's shoppers. This time, new research by marketing automation company Bronto Software says that even though the smartphone is the most popular device among consumers, they'd still rather use a traditional computer to do their online purchasing.

The study, conducted by Censuswide, says that even though 82 per cent of UK shoppers questioned own a smartphone, 37 per cent have used it in the past year to make a purchase.

At the same time, more than three quarters of those who own a laptop (76 per cent), have used it to buy something. Among desktop users, the percentage is at 74.

When window shopping though, smartphone is king. Fifty-four per cent of smartphone users have confirmed they're using their mobile devices to research for products more frequently than a year ago.

“It’s clear that UK consumers have embraced a wider array of devices for accessing the Internet wherever and whenever, but interestingly this isn’t mirrored in their purchase behaviour yet,” commented Georges Berzgal, managing director of Bronto Software Europe.

"Whilst a large proportion of the population owns a smartphone and uses it more frequently for browsing, the findings indicate that traditional devices, such as laptops and desktops, still play a large role when buying online.”

“We’ve reached a point where consumers are using multiple devices for their shopping journey. Our findings indicate that a number of consumers still prefers to browse for products on their smartphone and to complete the purchase on a traditional device.”

The full report, entitled The Influence of Multi-Device Ownership on Ecommerce, can be found on this link.