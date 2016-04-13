Web development contractors are in high demand in the UK

New research from the contract recruitment company Sonovate shows that demand for contract web developers in the UK increased by 22 per cent between the last quarter of 2015 and the first quarter of 2016.

The company took a sample of 4289 listings on its job boards to compile its research. Sonovate found that postings for web developers, PHP developers, front end web developers, web application developers, senior web developers and website developers had all risen significantly.

Posts for web application developers were up by 127 per cent, posts for senior web developers were up by 84 per cent and posts for website developers were up by 206 per cent. The increased number of job postings for all of these positions indicate steady and possibly even significant growth.

The Co-CEO of Sonovate, Richard Prime noted that the research clearly showed the increased need for qualified web development contractors across the UK and noted that now would be an excellent time for individuals in the field to enter or even re-enter the job market.

Innovatage was used to source the statistics and it made use of data from IT job postings across more than 180 global job boards and 500,000 employer websites. Currently the highest paid position overall is that of Web Solutions Architect at £650 and Senior Web Developer is the highest paid position by volume with a daily average rate of £389.

Overall Sonovate's research shows that market for web development contractors is expanding and that their skills are in high demand across the UK.

