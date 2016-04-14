Brits can't be bothered to type in their passwords all the time

Brits are risking financial losses, sensitive data theft and even identity theft because they can't be bothered to type in their passwords all the time. Typical!

Mobile security company BullGuard took a closer look on how Brits use their smartphones and tablets to log in to different services. Apparently, they use the auto-complete feature for passwords a lot, and they prefer to stay logged into different services as well.

That wouldn’t be too much of an issue if they would keep their smartphones password-protected, but more than half of them don’t. So if they lose their smartphone, whoever finds it could access, for example, Ebay with no problems, and just go on a shopping spree.

“The results show that a great number of people are taking risks with sensitive data, largely for the sake of convenience”, said Cam Le, Chief Marketing Officer at BullGuard. “We save login and payment card details often without a second thought, but with that comes the risk of what could happen should our mobiles or tablets fall into the wrong hands. It’s always important to make it is as difficult as possible for criminals to access personal and financial details, and that includes those stored on personal devices.”

When asked why they choose to autofill passwords, and stay logged in, they say it’s convenient. Half have said it was annoying to constantly type the passwords in.

They also find it hard to remember passwords, because websites force them to use strange characters. That’s why they request a new password every other month, the report says.

“It’s understandable, given the sheer number of often quite complicated passwords we have to deal with, to need a helping hand”, Cam Le continued. “In light of these results we’d advise people to be more selective with the websites that have login details pre-stored. Anything that includes financial details for quick transactions or allows access to them – such as Amazon, Paypal and eBay, the top three in our list, should be something you commit to memory. Sites that don’t reveal any potentially sensitive data are lower risk. Hopefully with this middle ground, people can enjoy a comfortable and safe environment online.”

Photo credit: bannosuke / Shutterstock