Facebook's React Native gains Windows and Tizen support

Facebook's original intention when designing React Native was to give its developers a way to build single-page apps using the React platform. They could then build native mobile apps for Android and iOS using React.

During the F8 developer conference, Facebook announced that React Native has already been used by over 500 companies and developers to publish apps on Apple's App store and by over 200 companies and developers to publish apps on Google's Play store.

Due to the success of the platform on both iOS and Android, Microsoft and Samsung have also decided to bring React Native to Windows 10 and to Samsung's Tizen OS. Now, developers will be able to use the framework to create apps for the Universal Windows Platform which means their apps will be able to run on desktops, laptops and on Windows 10 mobile. Samsung's Smart TVs and smartwatches run its Tizen OS so developers be able to reach even more markets by building their apps using Facebook's React Native platform.

The Facebook SDK will also be added to React Native as well. Apps built using the framework will now have access to many standard Facebook features such as Sharing, App Analytics and Facebook's Graph API.

At the F8 conference last year Facebook decided to make React Native and open source project. As a result of this, over 600 developers have added code to the framework's codebase over the last year. According to Facebook more than 250,000 developers have the React tools which make up the basis of React Native currently installed on their systems.

The Director of Facebook's Product Infrastructure team, Adam Wolff, is focused on making React Native is competitive with native applications developed for Android, iOS, Tizen and Windows. In his opinion users should never be able to notice a difference between apps that were written natively for a platform and ones that were created using React Native.

