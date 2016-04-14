Microsoft details its new Madeira business management service

Microsoft has finally released the details regarding 'Project Madeira” its enterprise resource planning (ERP) client which many had speculated would be the next version of Dynamics NAV.

Dynamics NAV is one of the company's four different ERP products and it is aimed at small to medium sized businesses. While many thought that Madeira might be the next version of this product, it is actually a separate release.

Microsoft has made its new Madeira app available for preview on Windows, iOS and Android over the past few days and it is not a client app for Dynamics NAV but rather a multi-tenant business management services (SaaS) that lives in the public cloud.

Madeira runs on Azure and its users will be able to access it via the Internet or through the apps the company has released on various platforms. It offers companies that have between 10 and 100 employees a step up from the simple financial and accounting tools they already have without requiring them to make the large investment necessary for a customised ERP system.

Users who decide to use Microsoft's new service will be able to remain within Outlook while working on financials, sales, purchasing, CRM and other tasks. The company has also been encouraging third-party software companies to create horizontal and vertical extensions that will work with Madeira.

Madeira is basically the result of Microsoft taking the knowledge and experience it has acquired from Dynamics NAV and moving it into the cloud. The new service is not a successor to it but rather a cloud-based version of it that gives users the flexibility to use and access it via the web or from the mobile platform of their choice.

Image Credit: Asif Islam / Shutterstock