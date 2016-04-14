Trust is key to bigger cloud adoption

Consumers' trust towards cloud services is growing, and that seems to be key to the success of the entire business.

Those are the general results of a new global report released by Intel Security, entitled Blue Skies Ahead? The State of Cloud Adoption. The report's survey, conducted by Vanson Bourne, asked 1,200 IT decision makers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Australia, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States. The respondents came from companies of varying sizes, from smaller ones (250+ employees) to bigger ones (5,000 employees and more).

According to the report, 77 per cent of businesses trust cloud computing more than they did a year ago. However, just 13 per cent trust public cloud providers to secure sensitive data – completely.

Besides trust issues, the report says in the next 16 months, 80 per cent of respondent IT budgets will be given to cloud computing.

For the majority of respondents (72 per cent), compliance is the primary concern across all types of clouds, and for one in five, security is the biggest concern.

“This is a new era for cloud providers,” said Raj Samani, chief technology officer, Intel Security EMEA. “We are at the tipping point of investment and adoption, expanding rapidly as trust in cloud computing and cloud providers grows. As we enter a phase of wide-scale adoption of cloud computing to support critical applications and services, the question of trust within the cloud becomes imperative. This will become integral into realising the benefits that cloud computing can truly offer.”

Image source: Shutterstock/deepadesigns