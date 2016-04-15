4 out of 5 employees choose Apple at work

The bring your own device (BYOD) movement has gained popularity at many workplaces and according to a new survey from JAMF software, which specialises in Apple device management, when employees are given the option to bring their own devices they choose Mac and iPhone.

The company conducted a global survey of executives, managers and IT professionals to gather information on the devices that employees use in the choice programs offered by their workplaces.

Choice programs allow employees the freedom to choose which brand of computer or mobile device they bring with them to work everyday and over the past few years choice programs have become prominent in the business world as a whole.

JAMF found that ease of use is the number one reason employees are choosing to use Apple products in the workplace. 75 per cent of respondents said that they prefer to use Mac computers at work while 79 per cent prefer to use iOS devices such as the iPhone and iPad during their work day.

Apple's computers and phones are what many employees prefer to use outside of the office so it makes sense that they would prefer to use them at work as well. JAMF software's 2015 Apple Trends Survey also found similar results.

A generational gap was also revealed by the company's survey with employees aged 18-54 overwhelmingly choosing Mac and those older than 55 being more comfortable with Windows PCs. However, almost 80 per cent of all age groups preferred iOS as a mobile platform with just 18 per cent choosing Google's Android OS.

Choice programs are one of the many incentives that businesses can offer to employees and being comfortable with the device an employee uses throughout the day may lead to higher productivity and job satisfaction.

Image Credit: guteksk7 / Shutterstock