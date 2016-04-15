Microsoft updates Azure Media Services with new intelligent features

At the annual NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) show in Las Vegas, Microsoft announced that Azure Media Services will be receiving a host of new features and will even be taking advantage of its machine learning services.

Azure Media Services is a collection of cloud-based tools for video workflows and the company intends to make these tools smarter to help users create premium video content more easily.

Microsoft will be adding face detection to Media Services through its Face API. The company has decided to go a step further though and will also use the Emotion API from Cognitive Services to detect the emotions of the people who appear in a video. This feature will be useful when it comes to discerning the level of interest of an audience during debates or keynotes.

Media Services will also now have Microsoft's Hyperlapse built right into it which will help users stabilise and create time lapsed videos. This feature has already been made available to some users through a public preview but currently it only with works with videos that have 10,000 frames. However when the updated version of Media Services is made public this limit will be removed.

Motion detection, an improved speech-to-text indexer (capable of understanding six additional languages) and optical character recognition will also be added to Media Services.

Microsoft is currently pushing a unified approach of making better use of its machine learning services and increasing the intelligence of its products across the company. These new updates to Azure Media Services certainly fit into that plan and will allow users to benefit from the company's latest technology.

Image Credit: Kentoh / Shutterstock