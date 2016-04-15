More than half of spouses share their passwords

More than half of people share their passwords with their spouse or domestic partner, a new report says. According to a poll of IT professionals, which took place at Cloud Expo Europe on Wednesday, 52 per cent share their passwords with their husbands and wives.

The poll, conducted by cyber-security firm Centrify, also found that people would rather share their password with colleagues and other family members (20 per cent), than friends or children (4 per cent).

“Sharing passwords may be tempting, but who knows what the future may bring,” warns Barry Scott, chief technology officer, EMEA, Centrify. “The people who know us the best are also the ones best placed to guess our passwords, from our favourite football teams to our childrens’ or pets’ names or the schools we attended. For those living with someone who may be lacking in imagination, there’s even a probability that the dreaded ‘PASSWORD’ password is in use somewhere.”

The password is becoming an ever-growing problem in today's world, where consumers need to have credentials for pretty much everything. The report says that more than a quarter of people (26 per cent) have more than 30 passwords, but a third (33 per cent) can only remember two to five.

“Passwords alone are no longer fit for purpose which is why the industry is starting to shift to multi-factor authentication, such as combining a password with biometrics,” Scott adds. "This means that while your partner may gaze into your eyes to capture your heart, they won’t be able to get your log-in details.”

Image Credit: Shutterstock/ Ditty_about_summer