Salesforce announces Salesforce for Messenger Platform

Customer relationship management firm Salesforce recently announced the release of Salesforce for Messenger, a new feature built upon the newly released Facebook Messenger platform.

Through Salesforce for Messenger, customers will be able to directly communicate with the brand through the Salesforce platform.

"Now with Messenger, Facebook is inviting companies to engage their customers in new ways on its platform at scale,” said Alex Dayon, president and chief product officer at Salesforce. "With Salesforce for Messenger companies will be able to easily connect their businesses to Messenger, creating deeper, more personalized and 1-to-1 ​customer journeys within the chat experience.”

So, for example, if a customer is in a shop, looking at a particular item, he or she will be able to open up Messenger and ask the retailer any final questions before actually going to the counter and purchasing the item.

Salesforce hopes this approach will lead to a more personal relationship with customers.

At the recently held F8 Conference in San Francisco, the social media giant Facebook announced Messenger as a platform, allowing developers all over the world to create chat bots in order to improve the speed of communication between businesses and consumers.

Zendesk was among the first companies to take advantage of the new offering, announcing Zendesk Message.

One of the first businesses to use Zendesk’s Message is BarkBox, a subscription service for dog owners, and it says that the average response time has been drastically reduced, from 60 minutes, down to a stunning four minutes.

Image source: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock