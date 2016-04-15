Web developers are in demand in the UK

There's a growing demand for web development contractors in the UK nowadays, new figures confirm. According to research by recruitment finance provider Sonovate, postings for web developers jumped 5 per cent in Q1 2016, compared to Q4 2015.

The company took a sample of 4289 job listings from its boards, and uncovered that there's a 25 per cent increase in demand for PHP developers, 27 per cent for front end developers, 127 per cent for web application developers, 84 per cent for senior web developers, and 206 per cent for website developers.

Richard Prime, co-CEO of Sonovate, commented: “Our research serves as confirmation of something many in the staffing and IT sectors already suspected: the web development jobs market is in rude health. Good, qualified talent is highly coveted across all niches, and it’s an excellent time to enter (or re-enter) the job market.”

The best-paying job was the Web Solutions Architect position, with a daily rate of £650, while the highest paid by volume was Senior Web Developer, with an average day rate of £389.

“UK companies are seeking quality web development contractors in high volume, and they’re willing to pay very competitive wages to do so”, said Prime.

“Web development contractors are getting better compensation than ever before – which speaks to both a serious appetite for quality work and the UK’s increased stature in the world tech market” he added. The web development market is stronger than ever, and everyone’s going to benefit. It’s looking really good for candidates, and there are plenty of opportunities for enterprising recruiters as well. A high tide lifts all boats.”

Image Credit: ronstik / Shutterstock