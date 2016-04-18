Do you know how much water a data centre consumes?

Data centres around the world are consuming so much water, it's becoming a problem. That is what cloud-based architected management platform company Romonet says, urging the world’s executives, enterprises and data centre operators to act immediately.

The company says data centres are using more and more water to cool the machines down, more often than not employing unsustainable water usage practices. In some cases, the water is even treated with a cocktail of industrial chemicals, and then thrown away into the sewers.

To make sure it doesn't end on words only, Romonet has developed a Big Data and predictive analytics platform, aimed at helping organisations solve the water sustainability problem. With it, businesses will be able to measure water efficiency, capacity, consumption and cost.

"The efficient and judicious management of resources to power IT will only become more challenging in the next few years, and the ability to automate tasks and leverage analytics to drive decisions will be a competitive differentiator for data centre managers. Romonet's Platform meets a critical need in the market for increased visibility into resource usage and management, in particular water consumption and cost," said Jennifer Cooke, research director at IDC.

The company takes California as an example – a US state overcoming one of its most severe droughts on record. It says there are 800 data centres in the state, consuming an estimated total of 158,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools of water each year.

“Water is one of the largest threats to international stability and data centres are voluntarily using fresh water reserves as though they are infinite,” says Zahl Limbuwala, CEO of Romonet.

“With water subsidiaries ending and public pressure mounting, organizations cannot be frivolous with how they treat our environment. Water is not merely a cost challenge, but a highly sensitive CSR objective. This challenge must be addressed now, not in the future when it is too late.

"Organisations should act positively before they potentially find themselves under the public spotlight for what some consider corporate mismanagement and environmental indifference.”

Image source: Shutterstock/Ralwel