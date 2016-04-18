EU public sector firms gambling with digital projects

More than half of public sector organisations in Europe said their digital projects are mostly just gambles, as they have no clear strategy on how to implement them and reap the benefits of the digital era. Besides the lack of a clear strategy, competing priorities are also interfering.

Those are the results of a new independent study conducted by Fujitsu, which covered organisations in the UK, Germany, Sweden and Spain. In it, it says that for 58 per cent of public sector organisations, the success of any digital projects is a gamble. More than a third (36 per cent) said there’s no clear digital strategy, and the same percentage said their strategy is confusing and unclear.

A fifth (20 per cent) said their organisation does not have a common view on digital priorities, and 30 per cent are saying the failure to prioritise is one of the biggest barriers to successful project implementation.

“Digital transformation requires communication and compromise. It also requires structured planning which incorporates the digital needs of every single stakeholder. What this study tells us is that this strategic approach is not always being taken within the public sector”, commented Steven Cox, vice president and head of Public Sector for UK & Ireland at Fujitsu.

“The results paint a picture of a sector keen to take advantage of the benefits of digitalisation but going about it in an inconsistent way. This is of huge concern. Without a clear and agreed plan, the simple fact is that digital projects run the risk of failure. Something the public sector simply cannot afford.”

Having the right skills also seems to be a big issue – for 58 per cent of IT decision makers it’s hard to know which choice is the right one, and 51 per cent admitted to not having the right skills to successfully deliver a project.

For 30 per cent, the lack of skills to execute digital projects is what holds them back, and for more than a quarter (28 per cent), it’s the lack of skills to plan and define projects.

Image source: Shutterstock/Nomad_Soul