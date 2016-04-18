HPE and NEC join forces for mobile-first SDN

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and NEC have recently announced they're joining forces to accelerate the adoption of mobile-first networking.

That way, the two companies believe they are improving workplace productivity, it was said in the announcement.

The partnership will see the HPE and Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, wireless and wired networking portfolio, paired up with NEC Software-Defined Networking (SDN) solutions.

Firstly, NEC SDN Controllers, and SDN Switches will be integrated with Aruba and HPE switches, routers, wireless access points, controllers, network management, and network access control (NAC) products. The new products will firstly be available in Japan and Australia, and then Americas and Europe.

“HPE and NEC have joined forces to bring the value of mobile first networking to our mutual customers worldwide,” said Dominic Orr, senior vice president and general manager at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Networking. “We are leveraging years of joint collaboration to integrate our technologies in order to rapidly address additional customer opportunities across our key markets.“

It was also said the partnership will enable their customers to improve the agility of their networks, as they’ll now be able to upgrade to a next-gen infrastructure, supporting, for example, the Internet of Things (IoT).

“The Integration of NEC’s SDN technologies and HPE and Aruba Mobile First technologies will result in comprehensive solutions that help our customers worldwide enhance their productivity,” said Kimihiko Fukuda, executive vice president of NEC Corporation. “We also see complementary value to jointly collaborating in areas such as security and the Internet of Things (IoT).”

Image Credit: Yuralaits Albert / Shutterstock