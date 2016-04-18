ISPs failing to provide adequate protection against DDoS attacks

A new report from Corero Network Security, which provides security solutions against distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, shows that 85 per cent of enterprise end users want their Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to offer better protection against DDoS attacks.

To compile its research, the security company polled more than 100 ISPs and 75 enterprise customers in regards to their DDoS mitigation strategies. Corero found that a high number of ISPs still rely on outdated technologies to protect their customers from these attacks.

46 per cent of ISPs divert DDoS traffic to scrubbing centres which is not only an expensive way to deal with the problem but also an extremely slow one that often takes an hour to proceed from detecting the attacks to mitigating them.

Almost half of the companies polled (49 per cent) 'blackhole' the traffic going to a site that was hit with a DDoS attack which then blocks customer traffic in the exact same way that a successful attack would have. In addition, 9 per cent of the ISPs are only aware of these attacks after their customers complain.

With the increased number of DDoS attacks, 80 per cent of ISPs see a business opportunity in offering increased protection against these attacks for their customers. However, many companies have yet to offer such protection due to the heightened cost it will bring. Over half of the ISPs Corero polled think that their customers would be offended at having to pay an extra fee for something they already believe they are paying for. 37 per cent of the companies are of the opinion that their customers are not concerned with the effects a DDoS attack might have on their business.

ISPs could use these increased attacks as an opportunity to provide a cleaner pipeline for their customers to access the Internet. If they coupled this with an in-line DDoS mitigation system they might even be able to set themselves apart from their competition.

Image Credit: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock