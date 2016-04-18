Proximity tech to drive revenue in local search apps

Proximal wireless technologies, such as LTE-Direct, Bluetooth, Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) or Wi-Fi FTM (Fine Time Measurement) will drive significant growth in revenue for Local Search and Discovery apps, new report by Juniper Research suggests.

The Context & Location Based Services: Advertising, Retail & Emerging Technologies 2016-2020 report says revenue will reach $12.2 billion annually in 2020, up from the current $3.4 billion.

At the forefront of the adoption of this new approach are retailers, who are adding Bluetooth beacons to ante up on the proximity marketing. Together with asset tracking tech, it will allow retailers to create a personalised shopping experience, Juniper Research says.

By 2020, retailers will be spending $2.4 billion a year, on beacons and asset tracking equipment, the report suggests. Among the tech will also be Wi-Fi FTM and UWB, both offering highly accurate indoor positioning.

“Precise positioning will be the hook for many indoor location services” research author Steffen Sorrell said. “For example, this will provide new opportunities for brands, where virtual store assistants or shelf-level product finding are delivered directly to the mobile screen.”

LTE-Direct is going to be an ‘exciting prospect’ for both retailers and consumers, the researchers believe. Its low battery consumption, and the fact that it cannot track a user’s location (it is a proximal discovery technology, which talks to listening devices) will make it very appealing.

The whitepaper, Context & Location Services ~ Real-Time Relevance, is available to download from this link.