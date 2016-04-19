Apple announces WWDC dates

The Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) will take place from June 13 to June 17 in San Francisco, the company announced on Tuesday morning.

The 27th annual conference aims to draw together Apple's developer community and showcase what's next in store for the company's four software platforms: iOS, OS X, watchOS and tvOS.

The keynote will take place at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, while the rest of the week's sessions will be held at Moscone West.

All interested developers can apply for tickets at the WWDC website right here. Registrations will apparently be taken until April 22, 10AM PDT.

Tickets will be randomly issued, and all developers will get notified by April 25.

“With four innovative operating systems and a new, intuitive programming language powering over 1 billion devices worldwide, there has never been a more exciting time to bring our developer community together,” said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “WWDC 2016 is going to be a landmark event for developers who are coding in Swift, and building apps and products for iOS, OS X, watchOS and tvOS. We can’t wait for everyone to join us — in San Francisco or through the live stream.”

The company was proud to say that 350 WWDC Scholarships will be available for the second year in a row, as well as that 125 scholarship recipients will get travel assistance.

Whoever doesn't make it to the conference will be able to stream it live, via the WWDC website, or through the WWDC app.

