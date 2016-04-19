HP announces upgrades to the Z1 workstations

HP has recently announced significant updates to its all-in-one Z1 workstations, bringing a thinner, lighter device still powerful enough for the even most challenging of tasks.

The third generation of the Z1 workstation now comes with an Intel Xeon processor, boasting a quad-core with 64GB ECC memory, NVIDIA Quadro graphics, as well as dual PCIe HP Z Turbo Drives.

The storage can also be expanded by adding two extra 2.5’’ SATA SDDs or HDDs.

On top of it all, the G3 Z1 also comes with a 23.6-inch anti-glare UHD 4K display.

The device is also 47 per cent smaller and 51 per cent lighter, the company said. It’s also 21 per cent cheaper than the previous one.

“We took our groundbreaking, and most innovative workstation - the original Z1 - and reinvented it by listening to our customers to create a new smaller, lighter and lower cost model,” said Gwen Coble, director, Commercial Solutions and Retail Solutions, EMEA, HP Inc. “The new Z1 will introduce more new customers to workstation power and reliability, while HP RGS with a Mac Receiver will open doors to more Apple customers wanting to integrate our powerful Z Workstations.”

The company also announced the new receiver software for OS X, using HP Remote Graphics Software (RGS). Through the receiver, Mac users will be able to access the HP Z Workstations.

With the receiver, users can connect anywhere to a Windows or Linux workstation, access business-critical apps, view graphically rich content, connect to a HP Z840 Workstation, or edit ultra high-res video.

The Z1 will be available in May, starting at £1,050, while the Mac receiver is free for HP RGS users, and will be available in the summer.

Image credit: HP