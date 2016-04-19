Microsoft brings Outlook to Android Wear

Android Wear users will have an additional use to their smartwatch as Microsoft has brought Android support to its Outlook application, allowing the device owners to simply turn to their watches to check email notifications.

Through the Outlook app version 2.1.0, Android Wear users will not only be able to check their notifications from their watch, but also will be capable to reply with pre-set messages or voice dictation.

The newest version also allows users to scroll to see more email content in the notification window, to launch Outlook on the watch even without an unread notification, and to download attachments directly from the email view, as well as Files page.

However, some of the features remain limited. The dictation feature will only be available for devices that have speaker support like the Huawei Watch and the Asus Zenwatch, while the downloading of attachments will not be available to all kinds of Android Wear devices due to some smartwatches’ lack of support for the required Downloads app. The company said that it is working on a solution for the downloads feature.

In a statement, Microsoft said: "This week, we're bringing the best of Outlook to Android Wear. Stop reaching out for your phone; everything is now happening on your watch. Check your Outlook notifications, read your new emails and reply with pre-set messages or voice dictation right from your wrist. It's never been that easy to manage your inbox."

The update will only apply to Android Wear devices. Outlook’s support for Apple Watch previously arrived in August 2015.