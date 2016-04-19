Seagate launches a new 96TB disk

This morning, Seagate launched a new disk, aimed at independent filmmakers, small production houses and video professionals. Although, everyone else can use it too, if they need an extremely big disk capable of reading and writing data at extremely high speeds.

The company says its new product, the 12big Thunderbolt is the world's biggest desktop storage. It comes with up to 96TB of memory, with speeds of up to 2600MB/s, ideal for editing 6K video.

Besides having lots of space and high speeds, the latest LaCie device comes with two Thunderbolt 3 ports for daisy chain, and one USB 3.1 port for universal compatibility.

It has enough room to store more than 100 hours of 4K footage, or 75 hours of 5K footage. Seagate says the new disk allows for editing of uncompressed HD 10-bit videos, as well.

“We are thrilled to see LaCie push the boundaries of speed, video bandwidth and compatibility with its latest Thunderbolt storage solution,” said Jason Ziller, Intel’s Director of Thunderbolt Marketing. “Products like the LaCie 12big help highlight what Thunderbolt 3 makes possible.”

The LaCie 12big will be available in the summer, in three models – 48TB, 72TB and 96TB through the online LaCie store and official resellers.

No words on the pricing just yet.

Image credit: LaCie