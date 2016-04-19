The rise of the mobile worker

Today’s generation of workers don’t leave their personal life at the door when they arrive at work in the morning, as the clear distinction between the office and the home no longer exists. The traditional 9-5 is no longer relevant and our workplace is now boundary-less.

It’s a trend that’s only become possible, and acceptable, as a result of the increase in business devices that are able to support mobile workers. The proliferation of mobile devices has meant that we can now work when we’re at home, and attend to personal tasks or ‘social admin’ when we’re at work.

According to research by HP we use an average of three devices for work, something which can feel cumbersome and overwhelming especially if you are working from home, or are a seasoned mobile worker. If we take into account that on average, mobile professionals spend 40-60 per cent of their time away from their desks, this is a trend that affects a large proportion of the office already.

In recent years, 2-in-1 consumer devices that combine mobile and desktop functionality have become increasingly popular in offices around the world. However, these devices are not entirely satisfactory to end-users both in terms of function and aesthetics as they fail to offer the security or robustness to classify as enterprise class.

One of the key problems faced by the end-user is having a durable and well-built device that can withstand rough environments. Including design features such as milled aluminium bodies and Corning Gorilla Glass 4 displays can help to address concerns around durability and ensures that the device can withstand the daily wear and tear that comes with being on the move.

This mobility means that coffee shops, trains and airports are all de facto offices where we need to be able to get down to work. Mobile users, have specific productivity and collaboration demands ranging from creating complex Excel documents, to setting up a quick Skype customer call from an airport lounge, or presenting to the team on the latest PowerPoint. That’s why having one device that can meet all of an individual’s work needs is important to help streamline not just work, but also play.

On the one hand employees are often sophisticated consumers when at home and they bring these expectations into the working environment; they want to use devices that are portable and combine ease and functionality but that are also stylish. On the other hand, IT departments need to know that the corporate grade devices they are supplying to their workforce is as secure as they are durable, so that they can guard against them being damaged, lost or stolen. This is hugely important, as on average, companies spend $7.6 million every year responding to cybercrime. These costs will only increase as IT races to protect the increasing amounts of sensitive and confidential information stored on employees’ personal devices including smartphones and tablets.

So while end-users demand style and functionality, IT prioritises security and being able to offer 24/7 support to users wherever they are. To address these competing demands and concerns, manufacturers including HP are now designing products that combine both desktop and mobile functions into one device creating something that is durable, fast and secure.

It’s a solution that will delight both end-users and IT departments alike and match their varied working patterns.

John O’Reilly, Director of Corporate, Enterprise & Public Sector and Personal Systems at HP

Image Credit: Yuralaits Albert / Shutterstock