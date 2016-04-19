UK mobile users can access 4G networks half of the time

UK's mobile users can access their 4G networks only half of the time, new report says.

The latest OpenSignal report, entitled ‘State of Mobile Networks: UK' and produced together with Which?, says that UK mobile users can access 4G networks 53 per cent of the time, on average. This makes UK lag behind 39 countries around the world, where users have 4G access on average 60 per cent of the time, or more.

EE offers the best coverage, with its customers having access 60.6 per cent of the time. Vodafone was second with 57 per cent, O2 third with 56 per cent, and Three came in last with 39.8 per cent.

Three is the only one with coverage below 50 per cent. Get your act together, Three!

However, when it comes to download speeds, that's where Three excels – its average speed was 18.2 Mbps, much higher than where it was a year ago (12Mbps). EE's average download speed was 17.8 Mbps, O2 has 12.1 Mbps, and Vodafone is last with 11.8 Mbps.

“Almost everyone now uses a mobile phone service and it’s not good enough that the UK is lagging behind so many countries with our 4G network coverage”, says Richard Lloyd, Which? executive director. “Increasing 4G access should be a priority for mobile providers and Ofcom must continue to push them to make this a reality."

The report is accompanied by a live map, showing the best and the worst areas for 2G, 3G and 4G signals in the UK.

