5 ways biometrics can improve your life

We all know the feeling; you’re running late and are desperate to quickly get where you need to go, only to be held up by the need to identify yourself. In today’s world we tend to accept that if you want to prove who you are, whether at the bank, the airport, or anywhere else that may need you to carry an ID, you should be prepared to wait. But does this have to be the case?

In our hi-tech world, the answer is most definitely no. Biometric identification solutions have been gaining traction over the years because they offer efficient, fast, secure access and provide an unparalleled level of security. All of this is achieved for one simple reason –the user serves as his or her own ID. Using an opt-in system, biometrics-based identification systems replace any need for ID cards, PIN codes, or keys that users would normally need to carry. This eliminates security risks, and prevents hostile parties from gaining access through another’s credentials.

This doesn’t mean, however, that biometrics-based identification should be used exclusively for security purposes. There are numerous other ways in which biometrics can help businesses improve service, increase customer satisfaction, and reduce wait times.

Biometrics enables users to sign into a variety of systems, such as employee registries, frequent flyer clubs, or customer loyalty programs, and immediately begin to enjoy their benefits, with no need for further identification measures. This also means a lighter wallet, as people won’t need to carry membership cards for every store, airline or sports club they frequent.

Below are five ways businesses can implement biometrics to replace outdated forms of identification with faster, more accurate, and more convenient systems.

1) Workplace

Many organisations require their employees to clock in and clock out whenever they enter or leave the office. This process can easily be upset if users forget to swipe their ID cards or lose them, creating a security risk. By implementing a biometrics system, employers eliminate the possibility of employees asking their colleagues to sign in or out for them while they are not in the office.

With facial recognition technology, the system automatically registers each person as soon as s/he walks in or out, freeing up security personnel to focus on tasks of greater importance.

2) Restaurants

A person orders take-out via a mobile app to pick up on his way home from work, but his phone is running low on battery, he forgot it at work, or he may have even lost it. In such a case, proof of purchase is usually shown with the ownership of the credit card that bought the order. However, this also requires the person to stop what he’s doing to find and show his card.

With facial recognition biometrics, a customer can simply walk in and a staff member is immediately notified of his arrival, directing the customer to his order with no need to wait. This amenity can be replicated at any other branch, with records automatically updated, giving customers the liberty to use this service in any branch of the restaurant.

3) Airports

At the airport there are two lines that even first class customers have to endure: check-in and security. With biometrics, the need to constantly pull out a boarding pass and passport for both of these will be obsolete. As soon as a traveler approaches these stations his/her information will automatically be shown to airport personnel, reducing long lines and improving passenger satisfaction at the same time.

4) Entertainment Venues

Whether a movie theater, concert arena, or any other recreational facility, customers’ loyalty to their favourite brand should be rewarded like any other customer allegiance program. After signing into the opt-in biometrics-based system, users have the freedom to come in and receive personalised service, with no ID or app needed.

This eliminates the annoyance of using one’s phone to log into loyalty programs, which causes customers to stop whatever they are doing on their mobile devices (calls, texting, checking various apps etc.), take it out of their pockets, enter the customer loyalty app, show it to an employee who scans it, and return to what they were doing.

5) Bars

Walking into your local watering hole and having the bartender know to make your favourite drink is a nice feeling. With biometrics, not only will bars be able to instantly identify loyal patrons and their favourite drinks, bartenders can also inform regulars of the status of their tabs at the bar, or if their favourite drink is on special. With customers receiving the feeling of personalised attention, bars can increase patron satisfaction and loyalty.

Whether on the road or at work, biometrics-based identification delivers unmatched levels of service and attention to detail, more than any other type of solution on the market. With its high level of adaptability, businesses are free to match their needs to their biometric-access system, ensuring a solid business model alongside better performance.

Arie Melamed, CMO, FST Biometrics

Image source: Shutterstock/Carlos Amarillo