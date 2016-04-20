Google lists its own site as 'partially dangerous'

According to Google's online transparency report, Google.com is considered a “partially dangerous” website.

In the report under the 'Safe Browsing' section, the company lists its own website as one that could be dangerous to its visitors followed by a list of site safety details along with testing details.

According to these details, Google.com displays some pages that redirect visitors to dangerous websites that install malware on their computers: 7b726aeb-a-62cb3a1a-s-sites.googlegroups.com,polnu4ewtan4iwki.ws, and 40d0dfd9-a-62cb3a1a-s-sites.googlegroups.com. Other dangerous websites that can be reached through the site have sent visitors to: maeaflordapele.com,valeimaginar.blogspot.com, and bou7out.blogspot.com.

Under the security and privacy tab on the the transparency report's site, users are able to enter any URL and check its current status. As of now, Google.com is listed as “Not dangerous” and the testing details show that its status was last updated on 20 April. At the bottom of the page, the company tells its users not to panic since “users sometimes post bad content on websites that are normally safe. Safe Browsing will update the safety status once the webmaster has cleaned up the bad content.”

Google's Safe Browsing helps protect hundreds of millions of Chrome users from unsafe websites and it is interesting that the company's tool is able to point out its own security flaws. The site could be potentially useful for users who want to double check a site's security before entering it into their browser's address bar.

Image Credit: antb / Shutterstock