Publisher network Sovrn buys UK-based OnScroll

American ad and publisher network Sovrn has acquired UK-based viewabilty company OnScroll, the media reported on Wednesday.

According to a report by Ad Exchanger, Sovrn has decided to acquire the UK company for an undisclosed sum of both cash and stock. Through the acquisition, Sovrn plans to increase the viewability for the publishers in its network from 7 to 15 per cent.

Sovrn reportedly has 80,000 publishers in its network, whose visitors will be scanned for behavioural patterns, with the results being used to serve ads.

According to the same report, Sovrn will set up private marketplaces with DSPs (demand-side platform) and agency trading desks, which will ‘meet high viewability thresholds’.

“With this deal, Sovrn gains an incredibly smart and dedicated group of people committed to helping publishers capture more value from the attention they create,” said Walter Knapp, CEO of Sovrn. “Andy, Babac, and the entire OnScroll team have created a fantastic product and perhaps even more importantly they are 100 per cent culturally aligned to our mission of helping professional publishers succeed.”

According to the company’s press release, its viewability and reader engagement solutions will be available to everyone in the Sovrn network.

OnScroll has a dozen or so employees, which will be shifted over to Sovrn, but will continue to develop their product. They are also looking at developing time-based and engagement-based measurements for advertisers, but according to Sovrn CEO Walter Knapp, these experiments are still at a very early stage.