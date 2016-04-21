Backdoor access puts data at risk, say IT pros

Following WhatsApp's footsteps, communications app Viber also introduced end-to-end encryption recently, and it's not the only one.

With data privacy and encryption still being in the heart of the privacy vs. security debate, many people believe governments all over the world will now press tech companies even harder to create backdoor entrances to their devices, all in the name of national security.

Professional IT network Spiceworks asked more than 600 IT pros from North America and the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) region what they thought of having a backdoor in today’s devices, 87 per cent said such a solution would put them in more danger of a breach.

The report quotes one of the professionals saying: "ANY backdoor - no matter who knows about it, can and likely will be reverse engineered and end up in the wild where it will get into the hands of ‘very bad people.’”

Companies would hate being forced into creating backdoors, as that would seriously hurt their business. The report says that 65 per cent would stop buying products from a company known to place backdoors in their devices.

More than half (57 per cent) said network encryption and device encryption helped them avoid a data breach, and almost half encrypt data in transit to and from laptops/desktops.

Forty-seven per cent encrypt data between cloud resources, and 40 per cent encrypt data going to and from smartphone devices.

“For all the good it does though, encryption should not be viewed as the ultimate solution to all security problems. A complete security solution involves many layers of protection covering people, processes, and technology. After all, as we saw in the recent iPhone case, even the best encryption may be bypassed eventually, with or without a backdoor,” the report concludes.

