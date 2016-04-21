Commercial notebooks back to winning ways in Europe

Commercial notebook shimpent has returned to growth in the first quarter of 2016, new figures by market analysts IDC say. New form factors, guided by the ever increasing desire for mobility, aided by the new Windows 10 operating system and the Skylake processors were key drivers for this growth.

HP was the biggest winner of the new change, with Dell also outperforming the market average, IDC's report says. Asus, Apple and Fujitsu posted some strong results, as well.

"The return to growth in commercial notebooks in Europe is a good sign," said Chrystelle Labesque, Director, IDC EMEA Personal Computing. "It is interesting, however, how market consolidation is progressing. Productivity is key in enterprise. Innovation in terms of form factors and productivity gains with the latest generation of devices is supporting some renewal in the enterprise space."

In Western Europe, there has been a 1.3 per cent increase in comercial notebooks shipments. Germany recorded best results, going into double digits. Finland, Norway, the Nordics, all improved, while Southern Europe was somewhat weaker.

The top three players now hold 56.3 per cent of the total market share. HP gained 1.6 per cent market share (it hit 24.9 per cent in EMEA), followed by Lenovo, which kept its leadership position in consumer shipments in EMEA. Dell reported strong growth, bigger than the growth of the market, while Asus declined less than the market average, all thanks to its notebook performance.

Image Credit: Shutterstock / Creativa