Opera introduces free VPN in its latest version

Downloads for the Opera browser could be soaring today as the company behind it today introduced a free VPN client with unlimited data usage in the latest version, the Opera 38 developer.

The funny thing is, Opera is the first among major browsers to introduce such a feature.

According to Opera, all other browsers have VPNs as browser add-ons, most of them being based on a paid subscription model. Unlimited data is also rarely seen.

Opera says the new VPN feature offers 256-bit encryption. The activation is as simple as it can be. Open the Opera settings (the 'O' menu, or 'Preferences' if you're on Mac), select 'Privacy & Security', and turn the VPN feature on.

Currently, there are three locations available – the United States, Canada and Germany, but the company says more locations will become available in the stable version of the browser.

“Everyone deserves to be private online if they want to be. By adding a free, unlimited VPN directly into the browser, no additional download or extensions from an unknown third-party provider are necessary. So, today, our Opera desktop users get a handy way to boost their online privacy, as well as easier access to all their favorite online content no matter where they are,” says Krystian Kolondra, SVP, Opera.

Opera's VPN feature offers the same solutions as a paid VPN – it hides your IP address, unblocks content blocked by firewall or similar, and secures browsing on an unsecure, public Wi-Fi network.

Image Credit: Shutterstock / Alexander Supertramp