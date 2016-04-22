A third of businesses don't backup crucial data

Even though backing up systems is the best way to protect yourself and your company from serious cyber-attacks such as ransomware, many companies have a complacent approach to the practice, new report says.

According to cloud-based backup firm CloudBerry, many companies are modernising their backup solutions, but outdated practices are still dominant.

Almost half of businesses (49 per cent) only keep one backup copy of their data, risking complete and utter breakdown in case that data becomes corrupted, unreadable or in any other way inaccessible

More than a third (36 per cent) don’t backup their data at all – the same percentage as businesses that backup their data completely.

More than a quarter (25 per cent) said they lost business data “several times”, or even “many times”.

Even though 42 per cent said they use automation for backup, which is encouraging, the same number also said they backup “from time to time”.

Almost half (44 per cent) still opt for external drives for backup, via 26 per cent which use cloud, even though, as CloudBerry says, tape-based methods have ‘inherent shortcomings’.

Almost two thirds (62 per cent) said they’re concerned about security when it comes to cloud backup solutions. Other concerns include work/cost associated with the initial data seed, fear of vendor lock-in and lack of interoperability with any existing storage solutions.

“Threats to an organization’s data used to be more straightforward - a hard disk would fail, or a server would get destroyed in a natural disaster. Although these threats are still here, we now deal with a whole new range of man-made threats. The recent rise in ransomware attacks, which hold data hostage from the enterprise, is one example,” says Alexander Negrash, Director of Marketing, CloudBerry Lab. “This new world places a premium on reliable cloud backup, which must be frequent, easy and secure, while getting data ‘out of the building’ to a remote, off-site location.”