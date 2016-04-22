Get lean with value creation automation

The business environment of today has never been so complex and evolutionary in nature. Customers have become more empowered with information, enabling them to judge, interact and choose sellers who best support their interests. For any business to survive, playing along the rules of the competitive market is necessary. But the real path to making it big and moving ahead of rivals lies in “Lean manufacturing combined with automation”.

The basic philosophy of Lean Production focuses on continuous removal of waste in business processes. Many businesses have implemented lean principles and are reaping benefits which include low costs, low wastages and increased efficiency.

But Lean manufacturing can be a nightmare if not properly implemented. Though it makes sense to hire the right resources for the implementation and execution of lean processes, it may be a while before you actually start seeing results in monetary terms.

Amid the chaos of competitors scrambling to implement lean manufacturing, Cordis Technology has introduced an automation solution which sows together the theories of lean production and technology. The advanced solution, Value Creation Automation (VCA), emphasizes the automated implementation of lean principles throughout entire levels of an organization.

Yes, you heard that right. With VCA, lean isn’t limited to just production. Why? To ensure maximum utilization of resources in all departments, low costs, complete elimination of waste and continual improvement of processes.

What will your business achieve with Value Creation Automation?

Lean manufacturing has proven itself by providing businesses numerous benefits. But with Value Creation Automation, the benefits of lean are amplified. Business processes become optimized, enabling superior performance and long-term growth. Here are some of the notable differences VCA will bring to your business:

Increased return on investment (ROI)

Getting a sufficient ROI is every executive’s concern. After all, investing in a business is for the purpose of reaping monetary gains. Value Creation Automation technology has been designed to positively impact ROIs. Through the implementation of lean principles across all operational and managerial platforms, the probability of waste is eliminated entirely. This leads to a reduction in waste-associated costs and an increase in profit margins.

Better productivity

One of the key aspects of a successful business is “better production”. Delivering the desired good/service on time with consistency is necessary if you want your customer-base to grow. VCA aims to achieve this through automated lean production. All production processes are consistently monitored for defects and variations. The result? Increased productivity with limited resource input, defect-free deliverables, and no wastage of resources in terms of time, space and money. So imagine if your current business processes only allow for the production of 1000 units a day, with VCA, the number of units can be increased to over 1500 with a significant reduction in production costs simultaneously.

Less human input

Human oriented processes are prone to error. Often these errors take a toll on budgets and valuable resources such as time. With VCA, the need for human input is reduced significantly. Please note, VCA does not aim to replace men with machines. The technology only enforces change for lean implementation and frees up human capital which can be used for more critical-areas of the business.

Value addition

One of the noteworthy benefits of Value Creation Automation is the sustainable function of “value creation”. Value plays a big role in today’s consumer-oriented markets. Businesses can only succeed if they provide customers with the value they are searching for. VCA embeds value throughout all processes, creating a continuous flow of value creation cycles. All processes and minute tasks are measured against time, cost and quality parameters to ensure the final output is meeting a defined criteria of value.

Integrated components

Integration is necessary to manage business components spread out over diverse platforms. Manually handling and overseeing entire business functions is not feasible for large organizations. Value Creation Automation binds together all business components in a seamless manner. From automated Document Management Systems to HR training schedules, every aspect is streamlined and integrated into a single technological framework for enhanced performance.

Becoming a lean business shouldn’t be an option, rather a need. But why stick with traditional lean manufacturing models when you can empower your organization with technology. The time to start preparing your business for success is now. Get lean and lead the market with Value Creation Automation.