Siemens and Atos offer joint data analytics solutions

Yesterday, Atos and Siemens announced they will be cooperating to offer a new data analytics solution. Their joint go-to market approach will be based on Sinalytics, the foundation platform architecture already in use by several applications on the Siemens MindSphere Platform.

The two companies said this secure and flexible concept meets the requirements of many industry customers, as well as customers in other sectors.

“The strategic alliance between Siemens and Atos is a major driver for the worldwide digitalization in the industrial sectors. The smart use of data will lead to the factory of the future: being connected, optimized and providing intelligent products and processes,” commented Thierry Breton, Chairman and CEO, Atos.

The two companies said digital transformation, including cloud, internet of things and data analytics, is one of the global business megatrends, next to globalisation, urbanisation and climate change.

These trends are completely transforming the way we do business nowadays, creating new jobs and new opportunities, while requiring new skills and talents.

The Sinalytics platform architecture is one of the outcomes of both Siemens’ and Atos’ efforts to meet new demands.

“Sinalytics is an important element of our strategy to translate digitalization trends into dedicated customer benefits in the growth fields of Electrification, Automation and Digitalization,” said Siegfried Russwurm, Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG. “The cooperation between Siemens and Atos will drive advanced analytics solutions in the industrial sector.”