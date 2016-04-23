How to deal with difficult employees

When hiring new employees for your team, you'll of course be hoping to weed out all the bad eggs at the interview stage, but there are always going to be a few who slip through the net.

Towergate Insurance has created an inforgraphic to help you deal with this problem, outlining the various difficult personality types that you might come up against and offering solutions of how to deal with them.

The infographic outlines six personality types: The uncooperative ones, the procrastinators, the office clowns, the gossipers, the short tempered ones and the avoiders. For each there are multiple signs to look out for - such as a lack of maturity or a negative attitude or a rebellious nature - and some suggested solutions to help solve the problem.

And it's not something that can be ignored. The infographic states that difficult employees can lead to a 30-40 per cent reduction in team performance and lead to a 54 per cent chance of another employee leaving.

But that's not all. The annual cost of disengagement amongst employees is estimated to be £340 billion, with the estimated cost of procrastination coming in at £76 billion.

The full infographic can be found below or on the Towergate website.