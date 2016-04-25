Google and Microsoft settle complaints, again

Microsoft and Google decided to bury the hatchet, dropping a total of 18 complaints against each other in the United States and Germany.

The two companies confirmed the news to Reuters on Friday.

"Microsoft has agreed to withdraw its regulatory complaints against Google, reflecting our changing legal priorities. We will continue to focus on competing vigorously for business and for customers," a Microsoft spokesperson told Reuters in an email.

On the other hand, Google said it will continue to compete with Microsoft, but based on the merits of their products, and not in 'legal proceedings'.

"... Following our patent agreement, we've now agreed to withdraw regulatory complaints against one another," said Google.

Microsoft has filed complaints against Google, saying the search engine giant abused its dominant Android mobile operating system to win online advertising.

This is not the first time Google and Microsoft end disputes ouside the courtroom. Back in October 2015, a similar thing happened. Funny thing is, even back then the two companies settled 18 cases.

That agreement broguth an end to the fighting over a variety of technologies, including mobile phones, wifi, and patents used in Microsoft’s Xbox game consoles and other Windows products.

The European Commission has also accused Google of modifying search engine results to favour its services, with its shopping services grabbing all of the attention.

Image Credit: turtix / Shutterstock