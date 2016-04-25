Samsung's platform chosen for The Apprentice winner's company

The JobWatch mobile app, designed for effective workforce management, will be rolled out by Samsung, for the winner of The Apprentice, Joseph Valente, and his pumbing company, Impra Gas.

The news was announced by Samsung on Monday morning, saying the app will be rolled out exclusively on the Samsung Galaxy Tab Actives.

JobWatch is an all-in-one system for planning, managing and tracking the mobile workforce. Through it, customers will be able to easily book new jobs, their requests will be automatically assigned to the correctly skilled engineer and all job instructions will also be sent through the tablet.

According to Samsung, the project will completely eliminate the need for manual planning and paperwork.

“We’re really excited to be working with BigChange and Impra Gas on this project. Before any new business can get off the ground, it needs to have the structure in place to manage its workforce effectively, particularly one with employees out in the field,” said Graham Long, VP for the Enterprise Business Team, at Samsung UK and Ireland. “Joseph has got some really ambitious plans for Impra Gas and through the JobWatch system and our tablets he will have the tools he needs to grow as quickly as he can.”

Samsung has been chosen because its Samsung Galaxy Tab Actives tick all the right boxes. It's waterproof and dustproof, making it ideal for harsh working environments. It comes with a stylus, which is a great add-on for plumbers working with their gloves on, and also has a great camera which can be used for site surveys and proof of work.

Image Credit: Shutterstock / TK Kurikawa