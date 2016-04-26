Personal info of 1 million BeautifulPeople.com members leaks online

The personal details of users of the elite dating website BeautifulPeople.com have been leaked and are now being sold online.

A great deal of information about the site's 1.1 million users including their names, addresses, sexual preference and incomes have all been obtained in a hack that occurred during December of 2015. The contents of 15 million private messages were also revealed which could be even more damaging than simply having an active account on BeautifulPeople.com.

Troy Hunt, an Australian security researcher, was responsible for detecting the leak when his website HaveIBeenPwnded discovered that user information from BeautifulPeople.com was available to purchase online.

The attack which resulted in the site's user information being leaked was quickly downplayed by the site. BeautifulPeople.com told its users that a test server containing a MongoDB database was the target of the attack when in reality it was the site itself.

In the crowded world of dating apps and websites, BeautifulPeople.com differentiates itself by setting very strict requirements for its users and even refers to itself as “the largest network of attractive people in the world.”

The deciding factor that allows one person to become a member and another not to have yet to be revealed, but now that many user details have been divulged in the hack it will be easier to gain a better understanding of what constitutes a 'beautiful person' according to the site.

Dating websites have been under hacker's radar recently due to the sheer amount of personal information they are able to acquire. For instance BeautifulPeople.com contained details on its users weight, height, job, education, body type, eye colour and hair colour.

When all of this sensitive personal information could possibly end up in the hands of hackers, perhaps it might just be a good idea to search for your next date in person.

