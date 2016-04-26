New Windows 10 updates causing headaches for users

One of the big changes Microsoft introduced in Windows 10 was mandatory updates.
It’s easy to see why the software giant believed this was a good idea - reducing the number of unpatched systems is great news for everyone - but it does mean when a bad update is released by Microsoft, everyone installs it.
Case in point is two new updates released this month that have created problems for some users.
Microsoft has started an official thread for updates KB3147461 and KB3147458 asking if anyone is seeing issues with them, and a lot of people are.
Problems reported by users following the installation of the updates (which rolled out on April 12) include broken apps, Start menu crashes, and crash loops and bluescreens.
User SusanClifford says:
While Scott 98 complains:
Some of the many complaints just seem to be with Windows 10 problems in general, and don't actually relate to the two April patches.
Have you experienced any problems with the latest updates in Windows 10?