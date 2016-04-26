Was Spotify hacked? User data mysteriously appears on Pastebin

Despite the fact that the personal data of several Spotify users has appeared on Pastebin, the company has continued to deny rumours that its service has fallen victim to hackers.

A list containing the details of hundreds of subscribers to the streaming music service became available on Pastebin, including the email addresses, usernames, passwords, account type and a number of other details. Even the country the users created their account from was also visible, as well as whether or not they had set their subscription to auto-renew.

This led to the general consensus that Spotify has surely been hacked. However a spokesperson from the company has tried to assuage fears that a hack had occurred: “Spotify has not been hacked and our user records are secure. We monitor Pastebin and other sites regularly. When we find Spotify credentials, we first verify that they are authentic, and if they are we immediately notify affected users to change their passwords”.

A number of Spotify users have reported that their accounts have been breached during the last few days with some users noticing random songs appearing on their playlists while other users were unable to access the app as their account email had been changed to someone else's email without their knowledge.

Spotify has also begun to email users in order to inform them that their password had been reset. It is possible that an earlier attack may be to blame for the leak of personal information on Pastebin and some users being unable to access their accounts.

However this seems unlikely with the high influx of Spotify users being affected over the past few days.

Image Credit: Denys Prykhodov / Shutterstock