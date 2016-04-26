UK falls two positions in global cloud policies ranking

The BSA | The Software Alliance has released its new ranking of cloud computing readiness among the 24 leading IT economies, and things aren't looking good for the UK.

According to the report, entitled 2016 BSA Global Cloud Computing Scorecard, the UK has been pushed back two places since the last report, back in 2013.

It's been overrun by Italy (now placed eight) and Canada (now placed fourth). The Software Alliance warns that the UK could seriously lag behind other, faster-moving economies, unless things change.

The report, created to enable cloud innovation, says outdated data registration laws are acting as a barrier to some cloud services. This is despite the fact that the UK has a comprehensive set of protection laws set up.

The UK aside, the report says almost all countries made improvements in their policies in the past three years.

“It’s worrying to see the UK starting to fall behind other faster-moving nations in creating policies which enable cloud innovation,” said Victoria Espinel, President and CEO of BSA | The Software Alliance.

“It’s critical for global leading nations like the UK to be on the front-foot in creating robust policy frameworks fit for the digital age to prevent protectionism, so governments, businesses and consumers can benefit from the various benefits cloud computing offers. The report is a wakeup call for all governments to work together to ensure the benefits of the cloud around the globe.”

Japan was ranked number one, followed by the United States, Germany, Canada and France.

The full report can be found on this link.

Image Credit: Maksim Kabakou/Shutterstock