Mobile workplace drives engagement, productivity and performance

Well developed and executed mobile strategies can help CIOs drive increased business performance, according to a new report from The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

The “Mobility, Performance and Engagement” study - sponsored by Aruba - has established a measurable link between mobile-first working environments and employee engagement, with findings showing an increase in productivity (16 per cent), creativity (18 per cent), satisfaction (23 per cent), and loyalty (21 per cent).

Furthermore, 60 per cent of employees said mobile technology makes them more productive, with 45 per cent believing it increases their creativity.

Chris Kozup, Vice President of Marketing at Aruba said: “Today, most companies and employees understand that a mobile-first approach can be good for business, but if you can tell a CEO of a Fortune 500 company that their organisation can achieve a 16 per cent increase in employee output, or tell HR directors that they can increase loyalty by over one-in-five, we believe they would make mobility an even greater investment priority.

“While past studies have recognised the impact of increased mobility on employee engagement, establishing the business outcome has been a missing link. This report quantifies it."

According to the report, there are four main trends driving mobile adoption in the workplace:

The ability to work anytime, anywhere: Nearly 50 per cent of respondents said this has the greatest impact on their productivity and also increases satisfaction with their employer.

Improved collaboration: A third of employees said this has the greatest impact on their loyalty, driven by digital collaboration tools and mobile messaging apps such as Whatsapp.

Access to mobile information: The ability to access information quickly and easily has the greatest impact on productivity levels, according to 42 per cent of employees.

Freedom in the workplace: Improving flexibility in the workplace - such as through hot-desking - is a big creativity driver according to 32 per cent of respondents.

The report also dispelled the notion that mobile working is only embraced by millennials, despite this group being more demanding, with 40 per cent saying they would never work for a company that did not allow them to use their own mobile devices for work, compared to 22 per cent of all employees.

Pete Swabey, senior editor at The Economist Intelligence Unit concluded, “This report proves that CIOs have the opportunity to use their mobile technology strategies to influence the employee experience – and therefore the productivity, creativity, loyalty and satisfaction of their workers.

"This is a departure from the usual target outcomes of efficiency and cost optimization, and allows IT to make a more meaningful contribution, both to the strategic ambitions of the organisation and to the lives of its workers”.

