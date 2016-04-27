Malware and phishing running riot in evolving cyber security landscape

Forcepoint has released its 2016 Global Threat Report, detailing some of the latest evolving cyber threats gathered from more than three billion data points per day in 155 countries around the world.

The report analysed the security impact of several issues, including a brand new botnet campaign called 'Jaku' that was discovered as a result of a 6-month investigation, the inconsistent security controls between cloud providers and businesses and the continuing convergence of email and web attack vectors as nine out of ten unwanted emails contain one or more URLs and millions of malicious macros are being sent

According to the report, the rise of malware and ransomware has resulted in malicious content in emails increasing by 250 per cent compared to 2015 and the US now hosts more phishing websites than all others countries combined.

Furthermore, insiders – both malicious and accidental – represent the biggest threat to company security and the one for which businesses feel least prepared.

“The rapid evolution of the cyber threat environment has consequences that are much broader than just technical, operational, and financial – they can impact every piece of a business,” said Forcepoint Chief Scientist Dr. Richard Ford.

[see_also]s

“With this threat report, we want to demystify these threats and help enable businesses with tools, recommendations and, quite simply, knowledge, so they can continue to move forward without fear.”

Image Credit: Shutterstock / CobraCZ