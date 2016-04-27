Microsoft releases Skype for Business Mac preview

In an attempt to entice enterprise Mac users, Microsoft has just released a preview of its new Skype for Business for OS X. This new version of Skype will be business-focused and is centred around creating an experience tailored to enterprise users.

From today, you can request access to the preview from Microsoft. The company will be sending the Skype for Business Mac Preview out to IT administrators in order for them to familiarise themselves with the software before extending the preview to more users.

Microsoft's roll out of the new client will occur in three stages. The first of the three stages begins today with the release of the Skype for Business Mac Preview which will include Outlook calendar integration right from its start. Users will be able to view and join upcoming video conferences directly from Skype as a result of this feature.

The next preview release that will arrive in early summer will add instant messaging presence and the contacts list to the Mac version of Skype for Business. The final stage will add telephone support at the end of the summer.

Over the next few weeks, new invitations to join the preview will be sent out daily to interested users. Any testers who would like to give feedback on the preview release of Sype for Business Mac will be able to do so at skypefeedback.com.

Companies that have yet to upgrade to Skype for Business should consider doing so to take advantage of the extra features its offers. The standard version of the software only allows 25 people to participate in a call whereas the business version increases its capacity to 250 people on one call.

Skype for Business also includes enterprise-grade security, Outlook integration, and gives IT administrators the ability to manage employee accounts. The entry level version of the software costs $2.00 per month for each user.

Image Credit: LDprod / Shutterstock