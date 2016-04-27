Microsoft offers enterprise users free Azure support

In order to hasten the transition from its traditional retail products to its cloud based products, Microsoft has just announced that it will be offering one year of free technical support to Azure users.

From 1 May, 2016 through to 30 June, 2017, users who purchase Azure Services under an Enterprise Agreement (EA) will receive a year of free support from the company.

According to Microsoft: “This upgrade is designed to give you an additional level of support on your journey to the cloud, and it comes at no charge.

Customers who are eligible for this offer but choose not to purchase support will receive Azure Standard support automatically which includes unlimited technical assistance for subscription management and break-fix issues.

Those who do decide to buy support alongside their purchase of Azure Services will be upgraded to Professional Direct. This level of support offers faster initial response and escalation management for high priority issues. It also includes account management and proactive monitoring of business critical support issues. Users of Azure Services who decide to purchase Professional Direct will receive six App Consulting Services sessions which will be available for 12 months.

Microsoft is offering a lot of incentives to potential Azure customers in hopes that enterprise users will not only use its service but will potentially utilise it more as a result of this promotion. For companies looking to move to the cloud, now is an ideal time to do so and with free technical support it will be much easier to face the hurdles along the way.

Image Credit: Radu Bercan / Shutterstock